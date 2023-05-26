Bashundhara Kings one win away from record 4th straight title

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings have the chance to become the first team in history to win four consecutive league titles the country’s top flight when they take on Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football on Friday.
The much-awaited match will kick off at 4:00pm at the Bashundhara Sports Complex in the capital, reports news agency UNB.
The Kings matched the feats of perennial giants Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club in the 2021-22 season when they became the third football club in Bangladesh to complete a hat-trick of league titles.
They had earlier won the title in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons while the 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Kings are inches away from the league crown, bagging 43 points from 16 matches and needing just one more win in the remaining four league games.
Abahani are a distant second with 33 points from 16 encounters.
Meanwhile, arch rivals Abahani and Mohammedan will also meet each other on Friday at 4:00pm at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla
Chittagong Abahani Ltd and Azampur FC Uttara will meet each other in the day's other fixture at the Bir Shreshta Flt Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.