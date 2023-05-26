Bashundhara Kings one win away from record 4th straight title

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings have the chance to become the first team in history to win four consecutive league titles the country’s top flight when they take on Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football on Friday.

The much-awaited match will kick off at 4:00pm at the Bashundhara Sports Complex in the capital, reports news agency UNB.

The Kings matched the feats of perennial giants Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club in the 2021-22 season when they became the third football club in Bangladesh to complete a hat-trick of league titles.