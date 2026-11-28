Columbus Crew eliminated defending champions Inter Miami from the MLS Cup playoffs with a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday, scoring two minutes into stoppage time to complete a 2-0 sweep of their first-round series and end Lionel Messi's title defence.

Just as the match appeared headed for a penalty shootout, Santiago Rodriguez struck in the 92nd minute, converting a cross from Anass Zaroury to send the home crowd at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field into celebration.