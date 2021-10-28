Koeman sacked as Barcelona coach with Xavi the favourite to come in

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as coach of Barcelona; the club announced on Wednesday, with former midfielder Xavi Hernandez the favourite to replace him.

Koeman was dismissed after a 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano left the team sitting ninth in La Liga.

Barca have won only two of their last seven league games under Koeman, a run that included losing to Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico at Camp Nou.