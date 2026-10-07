Messi said goodbye, but Messi remains

Thousands of people roared. The Monumental Stadium seemed to shake. Argentina was bidding a final farewell to the man taking the field for the last time in the national team jersey. There was only one chant all around: “Messi... Messi... Messi...”

It was not a slogan, but something closer to a prayer. Some of those chanting were children; others were no longer children. But they were all crying because when they think of the Argentina team, many of them cannot imagine it without Lionel Messi. The “extraterrestrial” had been part of that team for 21 years—before many of them were born, and throughout the formative years of many others.

A country can be divided in many ways. There are many parties and many opinions. But for a few hours today, Argentina forgot all those divisions. Emotion carried everyone away. One of the greatest footballers in the country’s history, perhaps the greatest, had said goodbye to the national team.

2.

Messi was already crying before entering the stadium.

He sat on the bus, looking outside through the window. The more than two decades he had spent in the national team jersey seemed to be flashing before his eyes. It was as if his entire life was playing out like a movie beyond the window. He repeatedly wiped away his tears.

Then came another emotional jolt when he arrived at the Monumental. The dressing room had been decorated. The atmosphere was filled with memories of Messi. He had called ahead to make sure his wife Antonela and their sons were in the VIP box.

Then came one emotional moment after another. When the stands rose to their feet as he came out for the warm-up, he tried to hold back his tears. He could not completely. He simply raised his hands—towards one side, then another, then all around.