Ten-man Real Madrid show class in Pachuca win

Real Madrid shrugged off an early red card to defeat Mexico's Pachuca 3-1 and take a big step towards the knockout stage of the Club World Cup on Sunday.

The result leaves Madrid, under new head coach Xabi Alonso, on top of Group H with four points while Pachuca are eliminated after two defeats.

Saudi club Al Hilal, who held Real in their opener, face second-placed Salzburg later on Sunday.

The Spanish giants were in trouble after just seven minutes when Raul Asencio was shown a straight red card after he pulled down Salomon Rondon with the Venezuelan clear on goal.

That left the Liga MX team sensing the chance for an upset in front of 70,248 fans at the home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.