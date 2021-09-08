Kyrgyzstan clinch three-nation cup title

Eldar Moldozhunusov opened an account scoring the first goal for Kyrgyzstan early in the 10th minute while Alimardon Shukurov doubled the lead for the hosts in the 40th minute of the match.

After the breather, Kyrgyzstan came to the field with more organised way and added two more goals to secure their emphatic victory on the day when Tursunali Rustamov further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Kyrgyzstan in the 47th minute of the match.

Sufil reduced the margin scoring a lone goal in the 53rd minute while Baktiyar sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for Kyrgyzstan in the 89th minute of the match.