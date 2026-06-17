I thought Messi would score once, never imagined he'd get a hat-trick

I had a feeling that Lionel Messi would probably score once and perhaps provide an assist in Argentina's opening match. But I never imagined he would produce a hat-trick in the very first game. To do it at the age of 38, and register the first World Cup hat-trick of his career, is beyond imagination.

With that hat-trick, Messi has already drawn level with Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals. There are still more matches to come.

But the biggest question now is, just how far can Messi go?

On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe also began the tournament brilliantly with a brace, taking his World Cup tally to 14 goals. We may well witness a fascinating race between Messi and Mbappe throughout this World Cup.

The magical Messi we witnessed in Qatar back in 2022, is still here. Seeing him arrive at his sixth World Cup with the same hunger, skill and determination is hugely inspiring for professional footballers like us.

Throughout the match, it felt as though his left foot remained every bit as sharp as it was in his youth. That's exactly why he is called the 'GOAT'. As Messi completed his hat-trick, I couldn't help but imagine the entire city of Buenos Aires erupting.