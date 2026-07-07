Salah's World Cup breakthrough transforms his Egypt legacy

Egypt's Mohamed Salah has spent much of his international career carrying the expectations of a football-mad nation while enduring World Cup disappointment, Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak and public disputes with the country's FA.

Now, whatever happens against Argentina in Tuesday's World Cup last-16 clash, the outgoing Liverpool forward has finally produced an achievement that had long eluded him and Egypt.

By captaining the Pharaohs to the knockout stage for the first time, Salah has secured a place in their football history. Before the finals, Egypt had never won a match at the World Cup.