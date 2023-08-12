Messi scores again as Miami ease into semi-finals

Lionel Messi made it eight goals in five games for Inter Miami as they eased into the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup with a 4-0 win over Charlotte FC on Friday.

The Argentine slotted in Miami's fourth goal in the 86th minute of what was a relatively routine victory for Gerardo Martino's team.

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner had one of his quietest games in Miami's pink jersey but was still able to find the target for his legions of fans.