La Liga president calls Mbappe PSG deal 'insult to football'

Paris Saint-Germain's extension deal with Kylian Mbappe is "an insult to football," La Liga president Javier Tebas said Saturday after the player rejected an offer from Real Madrid.

"What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappe with large sums of money...after posting losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over 600 million euros, is an INSULT to football," Tebas tweeted.