Victory parade to shambles, the sorry tale of our women football team

You may go one step further but the system will drag you back by two. This pathetic saying is true for many aspects in this country but none more appropriate for women football in our country.

About ten months ago the footballers were roaming around the capital in an open parade amid the love and felicitations of the whole country after winning the SAAF title for the first time.

Prizes were showered and the hopes of going even further were spilling over, but when they will take the field for another international campaign, the scene is complete contrast.