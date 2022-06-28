LAFC confirms signing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale

Wales captain Gareth Bale has signed a 12-month contract with Los Angeles FC that features options through 2024, the Major League Soccer squad announced Monday.

Bale confirmed his plans on social media over the weekend after his departure from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

“I am extremely excited for this move to LAFC,” Bale said.

“This is the right place for me and my family and the right time in my career and I cannot wait to get started working with the team and getting ready to win more trophies in Los Angeles.”