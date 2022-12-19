Dear Argentine fans, you will miss the ghost, the pain, and the curse

I was brought up in a sporting atmosphere in the late eighties. People around me were the educated middle class of a burgeoning city and I believe they used to clutch global sports as a medium of prestige and aristocracy. However, they were progressive minded and supporting team apart from enjoying global game also had that effect. They were staunch West Indies fan in cricket and benevolent Liverpool fan thanks to their legacy and the golden era of both those sides accentuated the bonding.

As experts believe the love for any sporting team is deeply rooted at the tender age and I carried that legacy. However, I was like a unfortunate predecessor of once shiny legacy that is being dilapidated.

Allen Guttmann, a famous author, who used to depict sports as a lens of comprehending society and human behavior, depicted in his magnum opus ‘From ritual to record’, some aspects of modern sports.

In his opinion, which is highly revered in academia, modern sports are secular in nature. In old days, most of the sports were played either as means of physical exercise or for mere fun or to please gods. Ancient Olympics were held to please the god at the Olympus and winners were adorned with the blessing of gods. But in modern sports, satisfying the gods or perform physical exercise is not the only issue. Teams participate for prizes like money and accolades and for glory.