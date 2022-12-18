Live

Argentina v France Final Live Updates

Mbappe scores twice in 97 seconds, makes it 2-2 for France

16: 59, Dec 18

97'- Messi nearly wins it for Argentina

Messi made one of his trademark run on the left side, struck the ball at the Argentina goal but Lloris was up to the task, diving to his right to deflect the ball for a corner.

16: 58, Dec 18

96'- Thuram nearly scores from a counter, Argentina survive

16: 57, Dec 18

94'- Argentina survive close call

16: 55, Dec 18

93'- FREE-KICK for France

Mbappe takes the free-kick but Argentina avert the danger.

16: 53, Dec 18

90'- Eight minutes added as stoppage time

16: 50, Dec 18

87'- YELLOW CARD

Thuram sees a yellow card after diving in the Argentina box, hoping for a penalty.

16: 44, Dec 18

81'- Mbappe scores again, makes it 2-2

Mbappes found the back of the net once again just 97 seconds after scoring from the spot. Thuram made the assist but it was the clinical finish from Mbappe that made all the difference.

16: 42, Dec 18

80'- Mbappe makes it 2-1

Mbappe scores from the spot, makes it 2-1.

16: 41, Dec 18

79'- PENALTY for France

16: 34, Dec 18

72'- Fernandez's shot straight to Lloris

16: 34, Dec 18

SUBSTITUTIONS for France

OUT: Griezmann, Hernandez

IN: Camavinga, Coman

16: 33, Dec 18

71'- Mbappe's attempt goes wide

Mbappe shows some sign of life, skips past two players before an attempt at the Argentina goal, but the shot went over the bar.

16: 30, Dec 18

68' CORNER for France

Griezmann with the delivery, but Muani's header was off target.

16: 27, Dec 18

SUBSTITUTION for Argentina

OUT: DI MARIA

IN: Acuna

16: 25, Dec 18

63'- Heroic save from Lloris

Messi's pass almost found Mac Allister, who was surging into the box, but Lloris ran forward and put in a desperate dive to take hold of the ball.

16: 23, Dec 18

60'- Messi's shot goes wide

Maria again troubling Kounde down the left side, dodging him before passing it to Messi, but he couldn't keep the shot on target

16: 22, Dec 18

Less than 30 minutes to go now...

16: 21, Dec 18

59'- Alvarez shot saved by Lloris

16: 19, Dec 18

Mbappe has looked pale so far into the final

16: 17, Dec 18

55'- YELLOW CARD

Rabiot sees yellow card for fouling De Paul.

16: 16, Dec 18

54'- CORNER for Argentina

Messi takes the corner, but Griezmann defends it, Argentina get a throw in.

16: 14, Dec 18

52'- CORNER for France

Mbappe wins the corner. Griezmann takes it but Emiliano Martinez gets hold of the ball without breaking a sweat.

16: 12, Dec 18

49'- De Paul's attempt goes straight into the hands of Lloris

Argentina make a bright start in the second half. Messi's pass from the edge of the box found De Paul, who attempted an ambitious volley, which went straight to Llori, who grabbed it safely.

16: 11, Dec 18
16: 08, Dec 18

46'- The second half kicks off

16: 05, Dec 18

The Messi goal

15: 56, Dec 18
15: 56, Dec 18

Messi, Argentina 45 minutes away from the World Cup

Argentina had a picture perfect first half against France in the final of the Qatar World Cup, as Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scored to make it 2-0 at halftime at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday.

15: 53, Dec 18

HALF TIME: Argentina 2 - France 0

15: 45, Dec 18

45'- Seven minutes added as stoppage time

15: 41, Dec 18

41'- SUBSTITUTIONS for France

OUT: Giroud, Dembele

IN: Thuram, Muani

15: 38, Dec 18

Di Maria scoring Argentina's second goal

15: 35, Dec 18

36'- DI MARIA SCORES

Messi started the attack with a sharp pass, Mac Allister sent a square pass to Di Maria, who was completely unmarked. Di Maria made no mistake, sent the ball to the back of the France goal to make it 2-0 for Argentina.

15: 32, Dec 18

Former India cricket team coach Ravi Shastri shares a clip of the goal

15: 29, Dec 18

The Argentina goal

15: 28, Dec 18

27'-FREE-KICK for France

Griezmann takes the free-kick, which doesn't cause any problems. Messi and Hernandez clash while going for a header, Argentina win a free kick.

15: 22, Dec 18

23'- MESSI Scores 

Messi sends Lloris to the wrong side and scores from the spot. Argentina are 1-0 up.

15: 21, Dec 18

21'- PENALTY for Argentina

Dembele fouls Maria inside the box. Penalty for Argentina.

15: 18, Dec 18

19'- FREE-KICK for France

Hernandez was fouled at the edge of the box by De Paul. Griezmann stands over the ball, his cross was met by a fierce header by Giroud, which went over the bar.

15: 16, Dec 18

17'- Di Maria's shot goes wide

De Paul intercepted the ball and started a promising counterattack for Argentina. De Paul passed the ball towards Messi, who left it alone for Maria, but Maria's shot went way over the bar

15: 13, Dec 18

14'- France's first attack at Argentina goal

France's first attack at Argentina goal. Mbappe gets the ball at the edge of the box, passes it to Rabiot who tries to give it back to Mbappe but the ball was intercepted by an Argentinian defender

15: 13, Dec 18

12'- Di Maria looks threatening on the left flank.France under pressure

15: 11, Dec 18

9'- Lloris down after clash with Romero. Gets back to his feet after some treatment 

15: 08, Dec 18

8'-  De Paul's attempt takes a deflection off Varane, corner for Argentina, but nothing comes off it

15: 05, Dec 18

5'- Mac Allister's shot goes straight to Lloris

Argentina's second attempt inside five minutes. But Mac Allister's shot from a distance went straight to Lloris, who grabbed the ball safe

15: 03, Dec 18

3'- Argentina's first chance of the final

Alvarez was almost through to score his fifth goal in the tournament, but the French defence crowded him before the pass found him. However, replay showed that Alvarez was off-side.

15: 00, Dec 18

1'- The final kicks off

14: 56, Dec 18

Look who's here🙄

14: 55, Dec 18
14: 50, Dec 18

Who will win, Messi or Mbappe?

14: 47, Dec 18

France's road to final

Group Stage France v Australia: 4-1 France v Denmark: 2-1 France v Tunisia: 0-1 Round of 16 France v Poland: 3-1 Quarterfinal France v England: 2-1

Semifinal

France v Morocco: 2-0

14: 45, Dec 18

Argentina's road to final

Group stage Argentina v Saudi Arabia: 1-2 Argentina v Mexico: 2-0 Argentina v Poland: 2-0 Round of 16 Argentina v Australia: 2-1 Quarterfinal Argentina v Netherlands: 1-1 (4-3 on penalties)

Semifinal

Argentina v Croatia: 3-0

14: 41, Dec 18

The coveted trophy

14: 40, Dec 18

Argentina, France fans at the stands in Lusail

14: 35, Dec 18

Messi's family in attendance

14: 28, Dec 18

The dignitaries have arrived

14: 24, Dec 18

Celestial Messi or unstoppable Mbappe

The final of the Qatar World Cup will be clash of two different era. Lionel Messi, the flagbearer of the last 15 years, will be up against Kylian Mbappe, the player most likely to succeed him as the next 'Best in the world'.

Mbappe and Messi have had a stellar World Cup so far. They have scored five goals each and are leading the race for the golden boot.

Mbappe has already tasted the World Cup trophy while Messi's best finish has been a second placed finish in 2014.

In Lusail, the football world will either see Messi's last dance culminate with the World Cup trophy or Mbappe officially kick-starting his era with consecutive World Cup trophies.

14: 16, Dec 18

Argentina, France arrive in Lusail

14: 14, Dec 18

The Closing ceremony

14: 07, Dec 18

Squads

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (c), Julian Alvarez

France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

14: 03, Dec 18

The fight for immortality begins

On 20 November, 2022, the Qatar opened its doors to the world and the biggest celebration of the beautiful game, the FIFA World Cup, begun.

Now, 28 days, 63 games and 163 goals later, only two of the 32 teams that had begun this voyage remain.

At one end, stand the defending champions France. ‘Les Blues’ had lost a host of their players due to injuries before the World Cup. But even a depleted France team had enough pedigree to reach the final for the second straight World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe, who has scored five goals already in the World Cup, has the chance to lead his team to the second world title at the age of just 23, something done by just one player before, the great Pele.

And at the other hand, stand Argentina. The ‘Albiceleste’ have not tasted the world title since 1986. But there has been a sense of inevitability throughout Argentina’s campaign this year.

Fate has seemingly crafted the perfect script to give one player a fairytale send off. That player, of course, is Lionel Messi.

Whatever the outcome, the maestro from Rosario has announced that this will be last time he plays for Argentina. And there can’t be a more fitting farewell for the genius to end his international career at the top of the world, with the coveted trophy in his hands.

