Mbappe scores twice in 97 seconds, makes it 2-2 for France

On 20 November, 2022, the Qatar opened its doors to the world and the biggest celebration of the beautiful game, the FIFA World Cup, begun.

Now, 28 days, 63 games and 163 goals later, only two of the 32 teams that had begun this voyage remain.

At one end, stand the defending champions France. ‘Les Blues’ had lost a host of their players due to injuries before the World Cup. But even a depleted France team had enough pedigree to reach the final for the second straight World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe, who has scored five goals already in the World Cup, has the chance to lead his team to the second world title at the age of just 23, something done by just one player before, the great Pele.

And at the other hand, stand Argentina. The ‘Albiceleste’ have not tasted the world title since 1986. But there has been a sense of inevitability throughout Argentina’s campaign this year.

Fate has seemingly crafted the perfect script to give one player a fairytale send off. That player, of course, is Lionel Messi.

Whatever the outcome, the maestro from Rosario has announced that this will be last time he plays for Argentina. And there can’t be a more fitting farewell for the genius to end his international career at the top of the world, with the coveted trophy in his hands.