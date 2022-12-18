Argentina v France Final Live Updates
Mbappe scores twice in 97 seconds, makes it 2-2 for France
97'- Messi nearly wins it for Argentina
Messi made one of his trademark run on the left side, struck the ball at the Argentina goal but Lloris was up to the task, diving to his right to deflect the ball for a corner.
96'- Thuram nearly scores from a counter, Argentina survive
94'- Argentina survive close call
93'- FREE-KICK for France
Mbappe takes the free-kick but Argentina avert the danger.
90'- Eight minutes added as stoppage time
87'- YELLOW CARD
Thuram sees a yellow card after diving in the Argentina box, hoping for a penalty.
81'- Mbappe scores again, makes it 2-2
Mbappes found the back of the net once again just 97 seconds after scoring from the spot. Thuram made the assist but it was the clinical finish from Mbappe that made all the difference.
80'- Mbappe makes it 2-1
Mbappe scores from the spot, makes it 2-1.
79'- PENALTY for France
72'- Fernandez's shot straight to Lloris
SUBSTITUTIONS for France
OUT: Griezmann, Hernandez
IN: Camavinga, Coman
71'- Mbappe's attempt goes wide
Mbappe shows some sign of life, skips past two players before an attempt at the Argentina goal, but the shot went over the bar.
68' CORNER for France
Griezmann with the delivery, but Muani's header was off target.
SUBSTITUTION for Argentina
OUT: DI MARIA
IN: Acuna
63'- Heroic save from Lloris
Messi's pass almost found Mac Allister, who was surging into the box, but Lloris ran forward and put in a desperate dive to take hold of the ball.
60'- Messi's shot goes wide
Maria again troubling Kounde down the left side, dodging him before passing it to Messi, but he couldn't keep the shot on target
Less than 30 minutes to go now...
59'- Alvarez shot saved by Lloris
Mbappe has looked pale so far into the final
55'- YELLOW CARD
Rabiot sees yellow card for fouling De Paul.
54'- CORNER for Argentina
Messi takes the corner, but Griezmann defends it, Argentina get a throw in.
52'- CORNER for France
Mbappe wins the corner. Griezmann takes it but Emiliano Martinez gets hold of the ball without breaking a sweat.
49'- De Paul's attempt goes straight into the hands of Lloris
Argentina make a bright start in the second half. Messi's pass from the edge of the box found De Paul, who attempted an ambitious volley, which went straight to Llori, who grabbed it safely.
46'- The second half kicks off
The Messi goal
Messi, Argentina 45 minutes away from the World Cup
Argentina had a picture perfect first half against France in the final of the Qatar World Cup, as Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scored to make it 2-0 at halftime at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday.
HALF TIME: Argentina 2 - France 0
45'- Seven minutes added as stoppage time
41'- SUBSTITUTIONS for France
OUT: Giroud, Dembele
IN: Thuram, Muani
Di Maria scoring Argentina's second goal
36'- DI MARIA SCORES
Messi started the attack with a sharp pass, Mac Allister sent a square pass to Di Maria, who was completely unmarked. Di Maria made no mistake, sent the ball to the back of the France goal to make it 2-0 for Argentina.
Former India cricket team coach Ravi Shastri shares a clip of the goal
The Argentina goal
27'-FREE-KICK for France
Griezmann takes the free-kick, which doesn't cause any problems. Messi and Hernandez clash while going for a header, Argentina win a free kick.
23'- MESSI Scores
Messi sends Lloris to the wrong side and scores from the spot. Argentina are 1-0 up.
21'- PENALTY for Argentina
Dembele fouls Maria inside the box. Penalty for Argentina.
19'- FREE-KICK for France
Hernandez was fouled at the edge of the box by De Paul. Griezmann stands over the ball, his cross was met by a fierce header by Giroud, which went over the bar.
17'- Di Maria's shot goes wide
De Paul intercepted the ball and started a promising counterattack for Argentina. De Paul passed the ball towards Messi, who left it alone for Maria, but Maria's shot went way over the bar
14'- France's first attack at Argentina goal
France's first attack at Argentina goal. Mbappe gets the ball at the edge of the box, passes it to Rabiot who tries to give it back to Mbappe but the ball was intercepted by an Argentinian defender
12'- Di Maria looks threatening on the left flank.France under pressure
9'- Lloris down after clash with Romero. Gets back to his feet after some treatment
8'- De Paul's attempt takes a deflection off Varane, corner for Argentina, but nothing comes off it
5'- Mac Allister's shot goes straight to Lloris
Argentina's second attempt inside five minutes. But Mac Allister's shot from a distance went straight to Lloris, who grabbed the ball safe
3'- Argentina's first chance of the final
Alvarez was almost through to score his fifth goal in the tournament, but the French defence crowded him before the pass found him. However, replay showed that Alvarez was off-side.
1'- The final kicks off
Look who's here🙄
Who will win, Messi or Mbappe?
France's road to final
Group Stage France v Australia: 4-1 France v Denmark: 2-1 France v Tunisia: 0-1 Round of 16 France v Poland: 3-1 Quarterfinal France v England: 2-1
Semifinal
France v Morocco: 2-0
Argentina's road to final
Group stage Argentina v Saudi Arabia: 1-2 Argentina v Mexico: 2-0 Argentina v Poland: 2-0 Round of 16 Argentina v Australia: 2-1 Quarterfinal Argentina v Netherlands: 1-1 (4-3 on penalties)
Semifinal
Argentina v Croatia: 3-0
The coveted trophy
Argentina, France fans at the stands in Lusail
Messi's family in attendance
The dignitaries have arrived
Celestial Messi or unstoppable Mbappe
The final of the Qatar World Cup will be clash of two different era. Lionel Messi, the flagbearer of the last 15 years, will be up against Kylian Mbappe, the player most likely to succeed him as the next 'Best in the world'.
Mbappe and Messi have had a stellar World Cup so far. They have scored five goals each and are leading the race for the golden boot.
Mbappe has already tasted the World Cup trophy while Messi's best finish has been a second placed finish in 2014.
In Lusail, the football world will either see Messi's last dance culminate with the World Cup trophy or Mbappe officially kick-starting his era with consecutive World Cup trophies.
Argentina, France arrive in Lusail
The Closing ceremony
Squads
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (c), Julian Alvarez
France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
The fight for immortality begins
On 20 November, 2022, the Qatar opened its doors to the world and the biggest celebration of the beautiful game, the FIFA World Cup, begun.
Now, 28 days, 63 games and 163 goals later, only two of the 32 teams that had begun this voyage remain.
At one end, stand the defending champions France. ‘Les Blues’ had lost a host of their players due to injuries before the World Cup. But even a depleted France team had enough pedigree to reach the final for the second straight World Cup.
Kylian Mbappe, who has scored five goals already in the World Cup, has the chance to lead his team to the second world title at the age of just 23, something done by just one player before, the great Pele.
And at the other hand, stand Argentina. The ‘Albiceleste’ have not tasted the world title since 1986. But there has been a sense of inevitability throughout Argentina’s campaign this year.
Fate has seemingly crafted the perfect script to give one player a fairytale send off. That player, of course, is Lionel Messi.
Whatever the outcome, the maestro from Rosario has announced that this will be last time he plays for Argentina. And there can’t be a more fitting farewell for the genius to end his international career at the top of the world, with the coveted trophy in his hands.