SAFF Final: Bangladesh fight back to hold India 1-1 at half-time
Bangladesh and India went into the break level at 1-1 after an eventful end to the first half in the final of SAFF Women’s Championship.
For much of the opening 41 minutes, neither side was able to break the deadlock despite several attacking attempts. India finally took the lead in the 42nd minute through Pyari Xaxa.
The Indian forward raced onto the ball and attempted a shot as Bangladesh defender Suravi moved to block. However, the ball deflected off her and changed direction. With goalkeeper Mili positioned well off her line, the looping ball sailed over her head and into the net.
Bangladesh responded almost immediately. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Ritu Porna restored parity with a well-taken finish.
After receiving a pass from Tahura, who had been set up by Anika, Ritu Porna drove into the penalty area from the left flank and fired a diagonal shot past the Indian goalkeeper and into the far corner.
The goal was Ritu Porna's second in as many matches after also finding the net in Bangladesh's semifinal victory over Nepal.
Moments after the equaliser, the referee blew for half-time with the score locked at 1-1, leaving the final finely poised for the second half.
Earlier, head coach Peter Butler made two changes to the Bangladesh’s playing eleven, including forwards Tohura Khatun and Shamsunnahar Jr in the squad.
Tohura replaced Umelah, while Shamsunnahar Jr replaced Sauravi Akter Prity.
The final marks the first time since 2016 that Bangladesh and India contest the SAFF Women's Championship title in a championship match.
Defending champions Bangladesh are just one step away from making history of winning hat-trick title.