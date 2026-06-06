SAFF Final: Bangladesh fight back to hold India 1-1 at half-time

Bangladesh and India went into the break level at 1-1 after an eventful end to the first half in the final of SAFF Women’s Championship.

For much of the opening 41 minutes, neither side was able to break the deadlock despite several attacking attempts. India finally took the lead in the 42nd minute through Pyari Xaxa.

The Indian forward raced onto the ball and attempted a shot as Bangladesh defender Suravi moved to block. However, the ball deflected off her and changed direction. With goalkeeper Mili positioned well off her line, the looping ball sailed over her head and into the net.

Bangladesh responded almost immediately. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Ritu Porna restored parity with a well-taken finish.