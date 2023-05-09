Seeking ‘revenge’ huge mistake against Real Madrid: Man City’s Guardiola

Seeking Champions League revenge against Real Madrid would be a grave error by Manchester City, Pep Guardiola claimed on Monday ahead of their semi-final showdown.

The City coach said his team would try and capitalise on an “opportunity” instead of aiming to make Carlo Ancelotti’s reigning champions pay for eliminating them at the same stage last season.

The former Barcelona player and manager was at odds with City’s defensive midfielder Rodri, who said the team were hungry for revenge against the record 14-time winners on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It will be a huge mistake, we’re not here for revenge, just an opportunity,” Guardiola told a news conference.