Legendary footballer Badal Roy passes away

Former national star footballer of the 80s, national sports award winner, former sports secretary of DUCSU and recent past vice president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Badal Roy passed away Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, reports UNB.
He was suffering from liver cancer and other health complications, and had a bad bout of COVID-19 in the summer that left him severely weakened, forcing him to effectively pull out of last month's BFF president election, although his name stayed on the ballot.
Roy was 63. He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of admirers to mourn his death.
Badal Roy was first admitted to ICU of Asgar Ali hospital in the city with critical condition on 5 November. Later, he was shifted to Square hospital on November as his condition was further deteriorate where liver cancer was found in his body and doctor advised his family to make treatment at home.
But his family member brought him to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University from where he rushed to Bangladesh Medical College Hospital for dialysis and finally he lost his live there.
Earlier in 2017, prime minister Sheikh Hasina sent him to Singapore for a better treatment of his brain haemorrhage and he was cured after long treatment there. Later, he was tested positive for COVID-19 in the last August and cured after treatment at home,
A footballer of the highest talent in his time in Bangladesh, Badal Roy made his debut for the traditional powerhouse Dhaka Mohammedan SC in 1977, spent his whole career of about 12 years with the black and whites and about five year-spell in the national team.
After retirement from playing football, Badal Roy got engaged himself in country's sports organisation and become vice-president of the Bangladesh Football Federation, deputy secretary general of Bangladesh Olympic Association and treasurer of National Sports Council.
He also acted as Mohammedan's manager in various terms.
Despite his ill health, Roy ran for the president's post in BFF's recent election, losing eventually to incumbent Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin.
Badal Roy was born in 4 July in 1957 in Duadkanti upazilla of Cumilla and completed SSC examination in 1972
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Badal Roy.
The prime minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul of the former national team player and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Also, State minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP, BOA, BSJA condoled the death of Badal Roy.