Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties

RB Leipzig defeated Freiburg 4-2 on penalties in a vibrant German Cup final on Saturday, bringing Domenico Tedesco's side their first major trophy despite playing for an hour with 10 men at Berlin's Olympic stadium.

Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichsconverted the winning spot kick in the shootout after Freiburg captain Christian Guenter and forward Ermedin Demirovic missed their penalties following a thrilling clash that ended 1-1 after extra time.

"It's crazy... we had a very bad start to the game, played an abysmal first half, were too timid, didn't make it in the tackles..." Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff told broadcaster ARD.