Lewandowski, ‘The Body’ who put Messi and Ronaldo in shade

Nicknamed ‘The Body’ and dubbed a ‘machine’ by his wife, Robert Lewandowski has done what many thought impossible -- relegating superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to supporting roles at a football awards show.

On Thursday, Bayern Munich’s Polish striker claimed FIFA’s ‘The Best’ prize for the year’s top footballer, a season crowned by a European Champions League medal.

“He deserved it more than anyone else. He played the season of his life,” said Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after Lewandowski’s 55 goals in 2019/20 were a key factor in Bayern winning the treble.

The Poland forward has already scored 18 goals in 17 games this season, hitting the net twice against Wolfsburg on Wednesday to pass the milestone of 250 Bundesliga goals.