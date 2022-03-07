Lewandowski's Bayern contract doubts take focus off Champions League

Bayern Munich might do better to focus on their midweek last-16 Champions League clash, but with Robert Lewandowski agitating for a new contract, transfer speculation around the Poland striker's future is clouding the issue.

Bayern host Red Bull Salzburg in a Champions League last 16, return-leg tie on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw in Austria.

Unusually for him, Lewandowski has not scored in his last three games and off the field, his future beyond this season appears a little unclear.

Over the weekend, there were reports Manchester United lead a list of Premier League clubs to have contacted Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi.