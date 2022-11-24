Where will Cristiano Ronaldo go next?

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United on Tuesday after a controversial interview in which he said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. With the January transfer window close, what is his next move?

Former Real Madrid and Juventus forward Ronaldo said ex-United manager Alex Ferguson persuaded him to rejoin the club for a second spell at Old Trafford, where he won eight major trophies from 2003-09.

Ronaldo added in the interview with TalkTV that he was close to joining United's local rivals Manchester City before Ferguson intervened.