Liverpool demand apology to fans after Champions League fiasco

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology over the treatment of the club’s fans after the French government blamed “massive” ticket fraud for the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

Werner, part of the US-based Fenway Sports Group that owns Liverpool, said in a leaked letter sent to French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera on Monday that he was left in “utter disbelief” at her comments about the chaos.

Oudea-Castera initially blamed Liverpool for helping to cause the mayhem, telling a French radio station that the club failed to properly organise its supporters who went to Paris.