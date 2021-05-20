Liverpool move into top four with crucial win at Burnley

Despite having little to play for other than pride, Burnley, who are now in 17th place, responded to the return of fans at Turf Moor with an aggressive start to the game.

Chris Wood struck the side netting from a promising position and the Clarets were first to the ball across the field in the opening exchanges.

But Liverpool wasted two good opportunities with Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah both off target after finding space in the box.

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil brought a good save out of Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker with a 25-metre drive but it was the visitors who made the breakthrough.

Sadio Mane fed Andy Robertson on the left and his low cross was expertly slotted home by Firmino, the Brazilian looking confident again after his two goals at Manchester United last week.