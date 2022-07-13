Ronaldo not for sale, remains in Manchester United's plans: Ten Hag

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and is very much in the club's plans this season, new manager Erik ten Hag said on Monday, stressing he had "a really good talk" with the Portuguese forward before going on tour.

The 37-year-old's future at Old Trafford is the subject of intense speculation after he reportedly told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.

Ronaldo did not join the squad for the pre-season tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues, and Ten Hag's news conference ahead of Tuesday's friendly with English rivals Liverpool was dominated by questions about the player's future.