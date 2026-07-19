England storm to 4-0 half-time lead over France in World Cup third-place play-off
England produced a stunning first-half performance to take a 4-0 lead over France at half-time in the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off in Miami on Sunday (Bangladesh time Monday).
The Three Lions made a flying start as captain Declan Rice curled a superb strike home from outside the penalty area after just three minutes to put England ahead. Rice then turned provider, whipping in a corner for Ezri Konsa to head home and double the lead.
England added two more goals before the interval to complete a dominant opening 45 minutes and move to the brink of securing third place.
As it stands, the Three Lions are on course for their best World Cup finish, in terms of final standings, since lifting the trophy in 1966.
For France, it was a first half to forget, with Les Bleus comprehensively outplayed. The match is also Didier Deschamps' final game in charge of France, as announced before the tournament.