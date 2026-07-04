Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 to set up Round of 16 clash with Egypt
Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in their World Cup last-32 clash which went into extra time on Friday, with an own goal in the 111th minute giving the reigning champions the win.
Lionel Messi had opened the scoring when he latched on to a long ball in behind the defence from Lisandro Martinez.
Deroy Duarte equalised in the 59th minute with a low shot as Cape Verde forced extra time.
Martinez made it 2-1 from a corner in the first half of extra time.
Sidny Cabral scored Cape Verde's second equaliser with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the box in the 103rd minute.
Cristian Romero's header from Messi's corner in the 111th minute was deflected in off Diney Borges for an own goal to give Argentina the win.
Argentina will play Egypt in the last 16.