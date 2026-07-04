Argentina vs Egypt Round 16 match venue, time
Argentina will take on Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after both sides survived dramatic knockout contests to keep their title hopes alive.
The Round of 16 clash will be played at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 7, with kick-off scheduled for 10:00 pm Bangladesh time (12:00 pm EDT). The winners will advance to the quarter-finals.
The reigning world champions booked their place with a thrilling 3-2 extra-time victory over World Cup debutants Cape Verde. Lionel Messi opened the scoring before Deroy Duarte cancelled out the lead.
Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina's advantage in extra time, only for Lopes Cabral to equalise again. Cristian Romero eventually headed home the winner in the 111th minute from another Messi corner.
Egypt, meanwhile, edged Australia in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw and goalless extra time to secure their place in the last 16.