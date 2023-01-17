Klopp has no plans to quit as he plots Liverpool overhaul

Jurgen Klopp says he will not leave Liverpool unless he is told to go, hinting at a major overhaul of his ageing squad at the end of the season.

Suffering the sixth defeat of their English Premier League campaign at the weekend means the 2020 champions are 10 points outside the top four with just over half the season remaining.

Klopp last year signed a contract extension until 2026 and the 55-year-old stressed only the sack would prevent him seeing that through.