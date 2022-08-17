Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier definitively cancelled

Last year's aborted World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will not be replayed, the two South American countries' football associations said on Tuesday.

The original fixture, in September last year, was halted when Brazilian health officials stormed onto the pitch after seven minutes in Sao Paulo, alleging Covid-19 quarantine breaches by the visitors.

But with nothing riding on the match as both countries have already qualified for the World Cup, which begins in Qatar on 20 November, they had pleaded with world football's governing body FIFA to cancel the match definitively.