Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier definitively cancelled

"The Brazil-Argentina match will not be played," the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Argentine Football Association (AFA) said in a joint statement.
"AFA, CBF and FIFA have resolved the dispute at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)."
Both countries argued that playing the match as scheduled on 22 September would adversely affect their World Cup preparations.
FIFA ruled in February that the game must be replayed and in May it rejected an appeal by both federations to have the match canceled, while also hitting them with fines worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The two federations then took their case to CAS, which was due to rule this month.
Both countries qualified for the World Cup with several matches to spare in the single South American qualifying group.
Even if the match were replayed, its result could not affect the outcome of qualifying, with Brazil topping the group and Argentina finishing second.
Brazil have won the World Cup a record five times while reigning Copa America holders Argentina are twice champions.