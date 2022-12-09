Brazil unchanged, Croatia make two changes

In-form Brazil team will be up against a resilient Croatia side in the first quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Brazil bounced back after a shock 0-1 defeat to Cameroon in their last group-stage match by sealing a dominant 4-1 win over South Korea in the Round of 16.

Neymar, who returned in the South Korea game after missing out two group-stage matches, will once again lead Brazil's charge in their 'Mission Hexa'.

On the other hand, Croatia dragged a spirited Japan team all the way to the penalty shootout, and used their experience to send the Blue Samurai back to Japan.

Croatia will be looking towards their old guard Luka Modric to come up with the goods against a fierce Brazil team.