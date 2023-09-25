Newcastle hit Sheff Utd for eight, Son double holds Arsenal

Newcastle thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 to shrug off their slow start to the English Premier League season on Sunday, as Son Heung-min’s double earned Tottenham a point from a pulsating 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Saudi-backed Newcastle had lost three of their opening five Premier League games to dampen expectations of a title challenge on Tyneside.

But Eddie Howe’s men showed no mercy as they put the Blades to the sword with ease.

Three goals in 14 first-half minutes set the tone as Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn and Sven Botman put the visitors on course to cruise to victory.