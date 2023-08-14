Bashundhara Kings prepare for battle against Pjanic, Alcaser in Sharjah

Bashundhara Kings’ challenge has already begun.

Right after landing in Sharjah, UAE, they have been greeted by the extreme heat of the gulf. The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions are in Sharjah for their AFC Champions League preliminary round match against Sharjah FC. In the match, they have to battle against the opponents and the conditions. Kings’ battle with the conditions began right as they stepped foot in Sharjah.

The match against Sharjah FC is an opportunity for the reigning BPL champions to test how good they really are, said coach Oscar Bruzon before leaving for the UAE with the team, “With the match against Sharjah FC, Bashundhara Kings will be able to assess its position. This match will show us how behind or close we are of the Asian standard.”