Argentina begin post-Messi era with 4-0 win over Bolivia

Argentina began preparations for life after Lionel Messi with a dominant 4-0 victory over Bolivia in an international friendly at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba on Wednesday.

With defender Cristian Romero wearing the captain’s armband, Argentina controlled the game from the start, using aggressive pressing and quick transitions to keep Bolivia under sustained pressure.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Alexis Mac Allister picked out the striker with a well-weighted pass, and Martinez fired a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Argentina doubled their lead 10 minutes later through Nico Paz. The young midfielder spotted Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra off his line and calmly chipped the ball over him.