Int’l friendly
Argentina begin post-Messi era with 4-0 win over Bolivia
Argentina began preparations for life after Lionel Messi with a dominant 4-0 victory over Bolivia in an international friendly at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba on Wednesday.
With defender Cristian Romero wearing the captain’s armband, Argentina controlled the game from the start, using aggressive pressing and quick transitions to keep Bolivia under sustained pressure.
Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Alexis Mac Allister picked out the striker with a well-weighted pass, and Martinez fired a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.
Argentina doubled their lead 10 minutes later through Nico Paz. The young midfielder spotted Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra off his line and calmly chipped the ball over him.
The hosts continued to dominate after the break, with Romero adding a third goal in the 54th minute. The Argentina captain rose above the Bolivian defence to head in a free-kick delivered by Paz.
Substitute Jose Manuel Lopez completed the rout four minutes from time, sliding in at the far post to turn a low cross into the net.
Argentina finished with 70 per cent possession and 18 shots, nine of which were on target. Bolivia managed only three shots, with one on target.
The victory also gave head coach Lionel Scaloni an opportunity to test Argentina’s attacking options without Messi, with Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez operating together in a dual-striker setup.
Paz was another standout performer, contributing a goal and an assist as Argentina’s next generation made an early statement.
Argentina will face Burkina Faso in another friendly on 3 October. They will then meet Benin in Buenos Aires on 6 October in what is expected to be Messi’s final international appearance for Argentina.