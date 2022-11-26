Equation gets tougher for Argentina

Argentina will face Mexico, who drew against Poland in their first match, later tonight. Despite the upset in the first match Lionel Messi-led Argentina still have their fates in their own hand as two wins in their next to matches will ensure their qualification to the next round.
However, if they even draw with Mexico tonight and beat Poland with at least two-goal margin, the Latin American side will prevail with the expense of the European side. In that case the winner between Mexico and Saudi Arabia will join them in the second round.
But if Argentina win against Mexico and draw with Poland they will finish with four, one point behind the latter. As a result if Saudi Arabia win or Mexico win with a big margin the Latin side will be eliminated.