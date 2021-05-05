Mahrez double takes Man City into Champions League final

Meanwhile, four years on from making Neymar and Kylian Mbappe the world's two most expensive players, PSG's wait for a first Champions League title goes on.

Mbappe could only watch on from the stands due to a calf injury as, just like in last week's first leg, his side imploded after an excellent first-half performance.

The visitors were left to rue huge missed chances by Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria in between Mahrez's strikes before Di Maria lashed out at Fernandinho to leave PSG down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes.

City will set the seal on a fifth Premier League title in the past 10 years in the coming days as they remain on course for a treble, having already lifted the League Cup.

But it has taken until their 10th consecutive season in the Champions League for Sheikh Mansour's investment to be rewarded by playing in the biggest game in club football.

City boss Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League twice before as a coach during his time at Barcelona.

However, the Catalan has also endured a decade of anguish in Europe's premier club competition since.