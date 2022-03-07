Man City thrash Man Utd 4-1 to extend Premier League lead

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Manchester City reopened a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League by brushing aside Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad on Sunday.

Defeat means there is now a 22-point gap between the clubs and is another blow to United's chances of just qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils now trail Arsenal by a point in fourth, who also have three games in hand.

At the top of the table, Liverpool also have a game in hand to reduce City's advantage to three points.