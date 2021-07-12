Mancini in tears over Italy's rise from rock bottom to Euro champions

“They have created something that can never be separated going forward. They will always be synonymous with this triumph because they have so much respect for one another.”

Veteran defender Bonucci won UEFA’s star of the match award as he picked up his first international honour, nine years after losing the final of Euro 2012 to Spain.

The 34-year-old shouted “It’s coming to Rome” at the camera after the game, a response to the “It’s coming home” chant popular with England supporters.

“We heard it day in day out since the Denmark game, that the cup would be coming home to London,” Bonucci said.

“Sorry for them, but actually the cup will be winging its way to Rome and that way Italians all over the world can savour this competition.

"It’s for them, it’s for us, we have said since day one we believe we can do it. It is only right Italians celebrate in all four corners of the globe tonight.”