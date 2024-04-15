Arsenal and Liverpool lose to hand Man City Premier League lead

Aston Villa struck twice late on through Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey to inflict a huge blow on Arsenal's Premier League title challenge with a 2-0 win at the Emirates on Sunday as Liverpool also stumbled in a shock 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Manchester City were the big winners of the day as the defending champions remain two points clear at the top of the table with six games remaining.

Arsenal had taken 31 from a possible 33 Premier League points in 2024 prior to Villa's visit, but former Gunners boss Unai Emery derailed his old club's charge towards the title.

"No one would have predicted our run since January. It's come to an end today. You need to reset," said Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

"I still think there will be plenty more twists and turns to go. We're in a three-horse title race with two unbelievable sides but, as you've seen with other results today, the Premier League can throw up anything."