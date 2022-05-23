Mbappe 'can imagine' Real Madrid's disappointment after PSG extension

Mbappe thanked Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez for their interest in signing him.
"I am aware of the chance and privilege I had at being coveted by such an institution. I can imagine their disappointment," he wrote on Twitter.
"I will be their biggest fan in the Champions League final in Paris. My home."
Mbappe, who scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, said he can "continue to grow" at the club.
"I'm convinced that I can continue to grow here, at a club which is giving itself every means to reach the top," Mbappe said. "I am very happy to be able to continue to evolve in France ... "
The 23-year-old is scheduled to speak at a news conference alongside PSG club president Nasser al-Khelaifi later on Monday.