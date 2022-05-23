Mbappe 'can imagine' Real Madrid's disappointment after PSG extension

France forward Kylian Mbappe said he "can imagine" Real Madrid's disappointment after rejecting them to sign a contract extension with Paris St Germain, adding that he will be supporting the Spanish side in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Mbappe had been widely tipped to join Real Madrid when his contract expired at the end of the season but on Saturday signed an extension at PSG until 2025.

LaLiga reacted angrily to Mbappe's contract extension, saying it would file a complaint to European soccer's governing body UEFA and that PSG's new offer "attacks the economic stability" of European football.

Real also had a bid for Mbappe rejected last year.