Messi on brink as Argentina look to salvage World Cup

It was not supposed to be this way. Before the FIFA World Cup started, hopes were high in Argentina that Lionel Messi was set for a glorious swansong.

The diminutive superstar with magic in his boots insisted he was in fine shape physically ahead of what he suggested would be his final tilt at World Cup success.

After winning La Liga 10 times, the Ballon d’Or seven times, the Champions League four times and the Copa America once, this trophy is all that is missing from Messi’s massive collection of personal and collective accolades.

Argentina came into the tournament on a remarkable 36-match unbeaten streak having stunned bitter rivals Brazil in their own back yard to win last year’s Copa America.