Villarreal’s Baena reports attack to police, after alleged Valverde ‘punch’

Villarreal’s Alex Baena will file a police complaint after being “attacked” following his team’s win over Real Madrid, the club confirmed Sunday, with various Spanish media outlets reporting Los Blancos midfielder Fede Valverde punched him.

Baena was allegedly struck in the face by Uruguay international Valverde after the champions’ 3-2 defeat in La Liga, with the Madrid player waiting for him by the Villarreal team bus.