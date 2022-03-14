Messi and Neymar jeered as PSG fans rage at European exit

Paris Saint-Germain beat Ligue 1 strugglers Bordeaux 3-0 on Sunday amid incessant whistles directed at stars including Lionel Messi and Neymar from home fans furious at another European exit.

Amid a gloomy atmosphere in the French capital, only Kylian Mbappe, who scored both goals in the last-16 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, escaped the wrath of the fans.

On Sunday, Mbappe was again on target, scoring the opening goal after 24 minutes with Neymar and Leandro Paredes adding two more in the second half.

PSG hold a 15-point lead over Marseille and Nice and are on track to equal Saint-Etienne's record of 10 French titles, but the frustration of their home fans spilled over.