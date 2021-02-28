Messi, Dembele goals reignite Barca’s La Liga hopes

Barcelona reignited their title hopes after Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele scored in a 2-0 victory over Sevilla on Saturday to put them two points behind Atletico Madrid.

Atletico still have two games in hand, the first of those coming against sixth-placed Villarreal on Sunday, but a dip in form from La Liga’s leaders has given their chasing rivals hope.

Barca looked dead and buried a few weeks ago but this was their ninth win out of 10 in La Liga, a surge that has put them back in contention, with Atletico playing against Real Madrid next weekend.

“We’ve taken some big hits and we have got up again,” said Barca’s Gerard Pique.

“Of course the title race is on, there is confidence and a lot of hope in this team.”