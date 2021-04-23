Messi double fires Barcelona to victory over Getafe

Lionel Messi gave up the chance for a hat-trick on Thursday as Barcelona held off a late fightback from Getafe to win 5-2 and stay in the race at the top of La Liga.

Messi scored twice and could have had a third in injury-time at Camp Nou but deferred a penalty to Antoine Griezmann, who completed what was in the end a comfortable victory.

“He’s the best in the world, he never lets up,” said Barca coach Ronald Koeman.

“If he lowers his concentration you never notice. Hopefully he stays for many more years.”