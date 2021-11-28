Messi in assist mode as PSG beat 10-man St Etienne

Lionel Messi set up all three goals as Paris St Germain stretched their Ligue 1 lead to 12 points with a 3-1 comeback win at 10-man St Etienne on Sunday, while Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with a possible ankle injury.

PSG made the most of Timothee Kolodziejczak's red card on the stroke of halftime. Messi fed Marquinhos for two headed goals and Angel Di Maria struck to seal a clinical turnaround after Les Verts had opened the scoring through Denis Bouanga.