Messi launches ‘Messiverse’ NFT crypto art collection

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi has launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto art that was created with his image by digital designer BossLogic and will go on sale on Friday.

Messi, 34, is portrayed as a king, superhero and Greek titan in works entitled “Man from the Future,” “Worth the Weight,” and “The King Piece” that celebrate his career highlights.

Australia-based BossLogic is known for his work with Marvel Studios and Disney.