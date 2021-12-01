Messi looking to prove a point in Ligue 1 after seventh Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi was awarded a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or on Monday, but for the first time in his illustrious career, there was a mixed reaction to his success.

The Argentinian great has made a slow start to life in France after a turbulent year which saw him bid a tearful farewell to Barcelona and join Paris Saint-Germain.

But there have been sparks of life in recent weeks, with his first Ligue 1 goal followed by three assists in PSG's 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.