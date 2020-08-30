Messi not to attend Barcelona training on Monday

Lionel Messi did not attend a pre-season medical with Barcelona on Sunday, a Barca club source confirmed, following his shock announcement on Tuesday that he wants to leave the club.

Reuters footage showed players arriving for coronavirus tests on Sunday morning and Messi did not appear. He had been due at Barcelona’s training ground at 10:15am local time. Players had been given staggered appointments throughout the morning until midday.

Media reports on Saturday said Argentine Messi would not undergo a pre-season medical or attend training on Monday.