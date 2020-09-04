Messi reluctantly staying at Barcelona after all

"The management of the club led by (president Josep Maria) Bartomeu is a disaster.

"I told the club, the president in particular, that I wanted to leave. They knew this since the start of the past season. I told them during all (of the) last 12 months. But I will stay here because I don't want to start a legal war."

By remaining at the Catalan club for the fourth and final year of his contract Messi is in line for a 63 million pounds ($83.38 million) loyalty bonus and will be able to leave without a transfer fee.

Earlier on Friday, Messi's father and representative Jorge had insisted in a letter to La Liga that a 700 million euros ($828.03 million) release clause in the player's contract was not valid and his son could leave for free.

However, despite the standoff between the Messi camp and Barcelona and La Liga, the player has ended the impasse and will see out his contract with the club with whom he has won more than 30 major trophies and scored over 600 goals.