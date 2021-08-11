Messi signs two-year deal with PSG

There was once the romantic notion that whenever Lionel Messi finally left Barcelona he would return to Argentina and play for Newell’s Old Boys, the club he supported as a boy.

Paris Saint-Germain, a club transformed by the unfathomable state wealth of Qatar, is a rather less romantic destination for the player Barca fans hoped would never turn out for anyone else.

But on Wednesday, Messi will be unveiled as a Parisian player on a two-year contract, with an optional third.

At the age of 34, Messi did not want to leave the Camp Nou, certainly not in the manner he ultimately did.